Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 4 May 2023 Dublin: 11°C
N3 at New Inns in Co Cavan
# BallyjamesDuff
Man (20s) dies following collision between car and lorry in Co Cavan
The incident happened shortly before 5pm on the N3 at New Inns at Ballyjamesduff.
2.3k
1
44 minutes ago

A MAN has died following a collision between a car and a lorry in Co Cavan this evening. 

The incident happened shortly before 5pm on the N3 at New Inns at Ballyjamesduff. 

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man aged in his 20s, was fatally injured during the course of the collision. 

There were no other reports of people being seriously injured. 

The N3 at New Inns is currently closed and is expected to remain closed overnight. Local diversions are in place. The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. 

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. 

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N3 at New Inns between 4.30pm and 5.15pm is asked to make the footage available to gardaí. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 969 570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     