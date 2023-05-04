Man (20s) dies following collision between car and lorry in Co Cavan

A MAN has died following a collision between a car and a lorry in Co Cavan this evening.

The incident happened shortly before 5pm on the N3 at New Inns at Ballyjamesduff.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man aged in his 20s, was fatally injured during the course of the collision.

Advertisement

There were no other reports of people being seriously injured.

The N3 at New Inns is currently closed and is expected to remain closed overnight. Local diversions are in place. The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N3 at New Inns between 4.30pm and 5.15pm is asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 969 570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.