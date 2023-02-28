Man dies following collision between truck and car in Co Limerick

A MAN HAS died following a collision between a truck and a car in Co Limerick this afternoon.

The incident happened at approximately 3.30pm on the N21 at Rathkeale.

The male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place. Forensic Collision Investigators are currently examining the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N21 in the Rathkeale area between 3pm and 3.40pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.