Gardaí investigate after man in his 50s found dead on roadside in west Cork

GARDAÍ IN CORK are investigating the discovery of a man’s body on the side of a road in west Cork this morning.

The man, who is believed to be in his late 50s, was found in the early hours of this morning on a roadway at Glandore.

The scene is currently being examined and the State Pathologist has been notified.

The man’s body remains at the scene and the results of a post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

The road at Glandore is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have travelled through, or been in the vicinity of Glandore village between midnight and 2am this morning to come forward.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have observed any pedestrians in the area, and have asked anyone with information to contact Clondakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570.