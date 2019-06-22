This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 22 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí investigate after man in his 50s found dead on roadside in west Cork

A Garda investigation has been launched.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 22 Jun 2019, 12:10 PM
36 minutes ago 2,282 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4693569

GARDAÍ IN CORK are investigating the discovery of a man’s body on the side of a road in west Cork this morning.

The man, who is believed to be in his late 50s, was found in the early hours of this morning on a roadway at Glandore.

The scene is currently being examined and the State Pathologist has been notified.

The man’s body remains at the scene and the results of a post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

The road at Glandore is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have travelled through, or been in the vicinity of Glandore village between midnight and 2am this morning to come forward.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have observed any pedestrians in the area, and have asked anyone with information to contact Clondakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie