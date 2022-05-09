#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 9 May 2022
Man due in court over €1.5 million drug seizure

The drugs were seized on Saturday.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 9 May 2022, 1:25 PM
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A MAN IS due in court this afternoon charged in relation to the seizure of €1.5 million worth of drugs in the Kildare area.

The man, who is in his 20s, is also to be appear at Naas District Court this afternoon in relation to the siezure of €39,750. 

At around 11.30am on Saturday, Gardaí stopped a vehiclecaron the M1 Motorway in Meath.

During the course of a search of this vehicle, around €39,750 in cash was located.

Thirty minutes later,  a number of properties were searched in the Newbridge area of Kildare as part of this investigation.

Approximately €420,000 of suspected cocaine and €1.12 million of suspected cannabis were seized during the course of a search of one of these properties.

Suspected mixing agents and other drug paraphernalia were also seized. 

Garreth MacNamee
