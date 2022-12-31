Advertisement

Shutterstock File photo.
# Mahon
Man (40s) dies after being found unconscious in Cork
The man, aged in his 40s, received treatment at the scene before being rushed to University Hospital Cork.
57 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the death of a man found unconscious in Cork city.

Emergency services were called to Ballinsheen Court in Mahon shortly after 8.30am this morning.

The man, aged in his 40s, received treatment at the scene before being rushed to University Hospital Cork.

He was pronounced dead a short time later. Gardaí are investigating ‘all circumstances surrounding the death’.

The scene is currently preserved for a forensic examination, and a post-mortem is due to be carried out.

Gardaí have asked anyone with informatio to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. They are also asking anyone who might have video footage from the area overnight and early hours of the morning to contact them.

