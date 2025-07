GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a serious single-vehicle e-scooter crash in Youghal, Co Cork today.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted following a collision involving an e-scooter at approximately 4:30pm on Barrack Road, Magniers Hill, a Garda spokesperson said.

Advertisement

The driver, a man in his 20s, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

The road is currently closed for a technical examination and local diversions in place.

Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in the area at the time have been asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on (021) 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.