A MAN HAS been jailed after he was found in possession of two golden hatchets and a large kitchen knife.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Michael Cash (33) dropped a gold-coloured hatchet while attempting to evade gardaí. A second gold-coloured hatchet and a large kitchen knife were found when Cash was searched.

Cash of Ashlawn Park, Ballybrack, Dublin pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of two gold-coloured hatchets in Cherrywood, Co. Dublin on August 10, 2024.

A local garda told Carol Doherty BL, prosecuting, today that gardaí responded to reports of two men travelling up and down the Luas track at Cherrywood on an e-scrambler wearing balaclavas.

When gardaí arrived, Cash unsuccessfully attempted to start the e-scrambler, then fled on foot along with the other man.

Gardaí followed Cash and saw a golden hatchet drop out of his jacket. Cash was searched after being apprehended and gardaí found a second golden hatchet, a large kitchen knife and a balaclava.

After caution, Cash was asked why he had these items. He replied they were for his protection.

The court heard Cash could also not provide proof of ownership of the e-scrambler.

Cash has 116 previous convictions including for false imprisonment, assault, criminal damage and road traffic offences.

The garda witness agreed with Marc Murphy BL, defending, that his client always indicated an intention to enter a guilty plea.

It was further accepted that Cash was initially charged in August 2024 and spent a brief period in custody, but these charges were struck out.

Cash was later re-arrested, charged and has been in custody since last December, the court was told.

The garda also agreed that Cash has a significant history of alcohol and drugs difficulties.

Murphy said his client’s instructions were always that a guilty plea should be entered at the earliest opportunity.

He noted his client’s history of offending and asked the court to accept it is consistent with someone who has addiction issues.

Cash has been assessed as suitable for a residential treatment programme, and a letter from Tiglin was handed to the court.

Murphy said his client is aware he is facing a custodial sentence and has now realised that he must address his addiction issues.

Cash has two young children and has missed milestones in their lives, counsel said.

Murphy asked the court to consider suspending part of any sentence imposed.

Judge Sinead Ní Chulachain said the court took the view in the circumstances that Cash intended to use the items in his possession.

“You weren’t chopping firewood with them,” the judge said. “Clearly, you intended to cause some injury or commit some other offence.

Judge Ní Chulachain said she took into account Cash’s guilty pleas, his admissions at the scene and co-operation with gardai.

The judge said Cash’s past record of convictions is “appalling” and it appeared that the breaks in his offending relate to periods when Cash has been in custody.

Judge Ní Chulachain noted Cash’s history of addiction, and that he has been assessed as suitable for a residential treatment programme. She said it appeared for the first time he was making “a serious effort” to rehabilitate himself.

The judge also noted the defence’s submission that Cash has a young family, and the defence’s submission that he was missing milestones in their lives. “It’s a terrible thing for them and a loss for you,” the judge added.

Judge Ní Chulachain imposed a three-year sentence, with the final 12 months suspended for two years. She directed Cash to place himself under probation supervision for two years and to engage with any drugs treatment programme.

The judge directed that Cash should be given credit for any time spent in custody on this offence alone.

Addressing Cash, the judge noted that Cash could be out in time for his daughter’s first day in school, but “it’s up to you”.