A MAN IN his 50s remains in custody this morning on suspicion of murdering Kerry farmer Michael Gaine.

He was detained yesterday afternoon under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in the Kerry Division.

He can continue to be questioned for up to 24 hours.

Michael Gaine, 56, was reported missing from his home near Kenmare on 21 March.

In the eight weeks since he was reported missing, extensive inquiries have been carried out and in April, the case was upgraded from a missing person to a homicide case.

Gardaí at the scene of Michael Gaine's farm in Carrig East, Kenmare, Co Kerry on Saturday Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

On Saturday, gardaí confirmed that they had discovered partial human remains at the missing man’s farm.

A garda spokesperson said DNA analysis will be required to carry out formal identification of the recovered human remains.

Sources indicate that the body fragments were found in a field where slurry was spread on Friday.

The slurry came from the same tank previously searched at the beginning of the investigation.

It is understood that a person had intended to use a tank and specialist machine at the site to spread slurry on the land when the machine they were using stopped working.

When they went to investigate, they discovered what is believed to be a human vertebrae.

Gardaí continue to carry out searches and technical examinations at lands at Carrig East, Kenmare, Co. Kerry.

‘We will never forget you’

Shortly after 5pm yesterday, a hearse and local undertakers arrived at Michael’s farm, followed by parish priest of Kenmare, Father George Hayes.

Messages and holy candles were left at the entrance to the farm, with one reading: “We will never forget you Mike. Say hello to everyone for me.”

Throughout the parish of Kenmare, Michael was remembered in prayer.

The 56-year-old was embedded in the community, as well as in farming, rallying and social circles.

His sudden disappearance left the community in shock.

The coffin left just before 6pm yesterday and members of Michael’s family and the community lined the road.

Michael’s family continue to be supported through a Family Liaison Officer, a garda spokesperson said.

The family have appealed for privacy.

Speaking yesterday, local TD Michael Healy-Rae said that the community wants “answers” and said it was a “horrific time” for the Gaine family.

The Garda investigation team can be contacted at Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána.

-With additional reporting from Niall O’Connor and Anne Lucey