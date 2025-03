A SAILOR WHOSE engine failed in the Irish Sea was rescued by volunteers from the RNLI yesterday afternoon in challenging conditions.

The RNLI said that towing the boat in to shore averted a potentially hazardous situation in the shipping lane at Dublin Port.

The man was travelling from Waterford to Northern Ireland on a yacht and suffered engine failure just after passing Dublin Bay, leaving him unable to reach the safety of the shore.

After he called for help from the Coast Guard, and RNLI lifeboat left Howth with seven crew members on board.

The RNLI said conditions were “somewhat challenging with moderate to strong southerly winds, and a choppy sea state”.

The lifeboat reached the yacht approximately two miles east of Howth Head fifteen minutes after launching.

“Having failed to restart the engine, and given the potential navigational hazard of a yacht drifting close to the shipping lane into Dublin Port, a decision was made to attach the tow line and bring the yacht to Howth,” the RNLI said in a statement.

Speaking following the incident, the lifeboat’s coxswain, Fred Connolly said the sailor had done the right thing by calling for help.

“The sea conditions were challenging, and an hour later, darkness would have been setting in, and the yacht could have been a major hazard to shipping traffic going to and from Dublin Port,” Connolly said.

“As the Spring weather improves, we expect to see an increase in activity around our coastal waters. Our advice for anyone going to sea is to plan your journey in advance, have life-jackets for all on board and a means of calling for help if you find yourself in trouble.”