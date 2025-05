A MAN IN his 20s has been seriously injured following a single-vehicle collision in Co Kerry in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the collision involving a car on the N72 at Fossa, Co Kerry, shortly before 3am.

The driver, the only occupant of the car, was treated at the scene and transported by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry.

He has since been removed to Cork University Hospital and his injuries are understood to be serious.

The has been examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Gardaí are also asking any road users who may have camera footage from the area at the time to make it available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station at 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.