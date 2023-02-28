Man accused of sexual assault in south-east sent forward for trial

A MAN HAS appeared in court charged with sexual assault in the south-east.

He is being sent forward to stand trial in the Circuit Criminal Court for four counts of sexual assault of a female under section 2 of the Criminal Law (Rape) Act 1990, as amended by section 37 of the Sex Offenders Act.

They relate to a series of dates ranging between July 2004 to June 2005.

The book of evidence was served on the man at the District Court this afternoon.

He had been arrested by Gardaí on 10 January and was brought before the District Court on that occasion for an initial appearance.

At today’s sitting, Ms Justice Paula Murphy sent the case forward for trial at the next sitting of the Circuit Criminal Court on 7 March.

She gave the accused an alibi warning, saying that if he intended relying on the evidence of any alibi at his trial then he must give notice of this to the prosecution within 14 days of being served the book of evidence.

She was told by the defence that all four counts of sexual assault were going forward.

The Garda Sergeant, acting for the State, said the Director of Public Prosecutions consented to proceeding with the case against the man on 19 December last.

He added that the man is on bail, which relies on him holding to a number of conditions, including that he not interfere with any witnesses directly or indirectly and sign at his local garda station every Monday.

Ms Justice Murphy granted an application by the man’s solicitor, Michael Lanigan, to apply reporting restrictions on the case so that the press can’t publish the man’s name and home address – which are to be reviewed when the case reaches the higher court next month.

The State did not object to the application.

The court heard that the man is in receipt of legal aid.

He is due to appear before the Circuit Criminal Court at 7 March.