A 63-YEAR-OLD man who the court was told “has a keen interest in bomb-making as a hobby” has been sentenced to six years in prison for manufacturing explosives and having firearms and ammunition at his home near Sneem, Co Kerry in March 2021.

The final year and a half was suspended and Ivan Gilder was jailed for four and a half years at the Circuit Criminal Court in Tralee today.

Gilder, of Gearha North, Blackwater, Sneem, had pleaded guilty to seven charges under the Offences Against the State and the Criminal Justice Acts.

He was highly skilled in the activity which he regarded as a hobby, but had no insight into the harm that could be done, the court was told.

No criminal or other organisation was involved, and he was acting on his own, the court also heard.

He had shown a worrying lack of insight and reluctant acceptance of the danger and little victim awareness, Judge Sinead Behan said finalising sentence today.

“He has a keen interest in bomb-making as a hobby,” the judge said, referring to evidence of the facts at his sentence hearing in June.

The substances found at his home in horse vans and in kitchen boxes were of real danger while the ingredients were available in shops and on the internet.

“It was the expertise he had in blending them together that was the real danger,” Judge Behan said.

The explosives were of grave risk to Mr Gilder and the public, she also said.

He was somewhat removed from reality, the judge said.

“Because he was so skilled in what he regards as a hobby,he believes nobody will be injured.”

Probation reports handed into court by defence counsel Katie O’ Connell, standing in for Elizabeth Murphy, counsel, said there was little point in engaging with him further as he had a worrying lack of insight.

Judge Behan said the probation office said he had no remorse and limited insight. There was a high risk of re-offending and ‘he minimizes the charges before the court,” Judge Behan said.

In mitigation there was a plea of guilty, he was co-operative and he had a difficult childhood. He had mental health difficulties, had emotional unstable personality disorder, was a solitary man living in poor conditions, without electricity or water.

She suspended the final year and a half for a period of five years. He must engage with the community mental health services and apply for social housing to Kerry County Council.