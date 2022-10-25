Man's body discovered at a house in Westmeath in 'unexplained circumstances'

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A MAN’S BODY has been discovered in “unexplained circumstances” in Co Westmeath.
Gardaí in Mullingar have commenced an investigation after they found the body of a man in his 60s shortly after 6pm this evening in a house at Rattin, near Milltownpass.
He was pronounced dead at the scene short time later.
A post-mortem examination will be carried out and gardaí say this will determine the course of the investigation.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS