Man's body discovered at a house in Westmeath in 'unexplained circumstances'

A MAN’S BODY has been discovered in “unexplained circumstances” in Co Westmeath.

Gardaí in Mullingar have commenced an investigation after they found the body of a man in his 60s shortly after 6pm this evening in a house at Rattin, near Milltownpass.

He was pronounced dead at the scene short time later.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out and gardaí say this will determine the course of the investigation.

