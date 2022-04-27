#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 27 April 2022
Advertisement

Sen Gen Robert Watt and Dr Tony Holohan to appear before Oireachtas health committee next week

Secretary General Martin Fraser was quizzed by politicians at the Oireachtas Finance Committee today.

By Press Association Wednesday 27 Apr 2022, 7:11 PM
56 minutes ago 4,016 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5749396
Image: Oireachtas TV
Image: Oireachtas TV

Updated 18 minutes ago

SECRETARY GENERAL OF the Department of Health Robert Watt and the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan will attend the Oireachtas Health Committee next Wednesday.

It comes amid a row between Watt and the Oireachtas Finance Committee over the secretary general’s refusal to attend a meeting held today. 

The committee has agreed to request powers to compel Watt to appear before it, amid accusations.

It has been confirmed that Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is happy to attend the health committee when he receives the independent report he has commissioned into to controversy over Holohan’s botched secondment to Trinity College. 

The report is expected to be completed in a few weeks’ time.

Secretary General in the Department of the Taoiseach Martin Fraser was quizzed by politicians during an appearance at the Oireachtas Finance Committee.

The committee is seeking answers over the proposed secondment of Dr Tony Holohan to a role at Trinity.

Dr Holohan decided against taking up the position after a dispute over the transparency of the process. 

It would have seen the state pay his annual salary of €187,000 through competitive research funding, administered by the Health Research Board.

Fraser said neither he nor the Taoiseach were closely involved in the botched appointment of the Chief Medical Officer to a professor role at Trinity.

He repeatedly denied knowledge of the finer details of the process that led to the appointment and struggled to name any other permanent secondments matching the role Dr Holohan was set to take up.

He confirmed that he was first aware that Dr Holohan may want to seek a different role last summer, before learning greater details of the secondment in conversations with the Chief Medical Officer and Secretary General in the Department of Health Robert Watt in February.

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty asked Fraser to say when the Government had endorsed “open-ended secondments to the university sector”.

Fraser said that former secretary generals had been seconded to Irish universities but he was not aware if they were open-ended.

Quizzed further about the nature of such secondments, he said: “I agree with you in principle, these things should be temporary. That’s what they’re designed to be.”

Asked if they could be open-ended, he said: “I’m aware of them being renewed. I couldn’t tell you that there are open-ended, I’d have to check.”

Committee chair John McGuinness told Fraser that a permanent secondment “flies in the face” of official guidance from the Department of Public Expenditure setting out the process for secondments.

Aontú leader Peadar Toibin asked the top civil servant if he could name another example of a similar role.

Related Reads

20.04.22 Maura Quinn to head up review of Tony Holohan's abandoned secondment to Trinity
11.04.22 Donnelly receives report on Dr Tony Holohan's abandoned secondment to Trinity

“Probably not, deputy,” Fraser replied.

The row has also seen the committee request powers to compel Robert Watt of the health deparment to appear before it, amid accusations that he was snubbing requests from parliamentarians.

Fraser was praised by McGuinness for his willingness to appear.

During an occasionally robust committee appearance, Fraser repeatedly said that he knew little details of the planned role for Dr Holohan.

He also said that he had few opportunities to discuss the role with Taoiseach Micheal Martin in March, due to numerous overseas trips by the Irish premier.

Fraser said that he had spoken to Dr Holohan last summer and was made aware that the chief medical officer was considering moving on.

“You will be aware of his personal circumstances. This was not a usual situation, personally or professional,” Fraser told Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan.

He also told Doherty that he had kept no records of minutes of the meeting and that it was more a confidential check-up on a colleague.

“It was a chat,” he said.

O’Callaghan asked if it would not be better if the post was openly advertised.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Fraser said: “It’s an alternative approach. It think it would be equally valid. The starting point was that Dr Holohan wanted to move on from his present role, but he wanted to continue to contribute to public health in Ireland.”

The civil servant also expressed concerns over the fact that senior officials now face term limits and cannot remain in top public service roles for extended periods until retirement.

“There is a very significant issue of public policy there,” he said.

“People are being appointed younger, people are being appointed from outside the public service and they are having term limits.

“The situation is different and it is a problem. It is a problem for the public service and for the country, because it could be a significant disincentive for people to join the public service.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie