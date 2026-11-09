Evening Wrap

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

4.49pm, 9 Nov 2026
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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #CARRIE MULLANE: The PSNI recovered a body during the search for a missing mother-of-four from Limerick.

2. #RUSSELL BRAND: The shamed star was sentenced to 10 years and six months for raping a woman and sexually assaulting three others.

3. #PUBLIC SECTOR TALKS: The Taoiseach and Tánaiste talked up the latest pay deal on offer in a bid to quell public sector unrest.

4. #NVIDIA: Chip giant Nvidia’s board said it opened a probe into chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang after he acknowledged an affair with a woman US officials say was working for Chinese intelligence.

5. #RIP: Singer-songwriter Johnny McEvoy died aged 81.

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