Saturday 8 October 2022
Quiz: How well do you know Marty Whelan?

A national treasure, but how well do you know him?

By Carl Kinsella Saturday 8 Oct 2022, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 9,914 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5887198

THIS WEEK, MARTY Whelan was in a packed National Concert Hall for what was billed as the “first ever” Marty in the Evening show, staying up well past his bedtime as the RTÉ Concert Orchestra played a list of favourites curated by the well-loved DJ.

With the host city of the 2023 Eurovision named on Friday night, we have more of Marty’s astute geopolitical commentary to look forward to come next May, as he reports from Liverpool. 

Now 66, Whelan is one of Ireland’s favourite television hosts and radio DJs. For the week that’s in it, we thought we would pay tribute to the man with this humble quiz.

Let's start with an easy one. What's the name of Marty Whelan's Lyric FM programme?
Marty in the Morning
Marty in the Evening

Late Night with Marty Whelan
Weekdays with Marty
Which of these people never co-hosted Winning Streak with Marty Whelan?
Geri Maye
Twink

Kathryn Thomas
Sinead Kennedy
What was the name of the rival radio station Whelan left RTÉ to join in 1989?
Millennium Radio
Century Radio

Eon Radio
Radio 2000
Who replaced Marty Whelan as MC of the Rose of Tralee?
Daithí Ó Sé
Derek Davis

Ray D'Arcy
Ryan Tubridy
Since which year has Marty Whelan been RTÉ's commentator for the Eurovision Song Contest?
1995
2000

2005
2010
What was the name of the pirate radio station where Whelan got his start on the airwaves?
Radio Dublin
Sunshine Radio

Radio Nova
XFM
Which late rapper did Marty Whelan recent express "great fondness" for?
Tupac Shakur
The Notorious BIG

Coolio
Juice WRLD
Which of these instruments did Whelan play in bands as a teenager?
Drums
Bass

Guitar
Saxophone
What was the name of Whelan's magazine-style TV show that was cancelled in 2004?
Mad House
Marty's House

Open House
Clearing House
What did a fan recently do as a tribute to Marty Whelan?
Sculpt a statue of him
Get a Marty Whelan tattoo on his thigh

Name his newborn daughter 'Marty'
Held a Marty Party for 10,000 people
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Marty expert
You scored out of !
Marty aficionado
Picture unrelated.
You scored out of !
Marty beginner
About the author:

About the author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie

