Quiz: How well do you know Marty Whelan?

THIS WEEK, MARTY Whelan was in a packed National Concert Hall for what was billed as the “first ever” Marty in the Evening show, staying up well past his bedtime as the RTÉ Concert Orchestra played a list of favourites curated by the well-loved DJ.

With the host city of the 2023 Eurovision named on Friday night, we have more of Marty’s astute geopolitical commentary to look forward to come next May, as he reports from Liverpool.

Advertisement

Now 66, Whelan is one of Ireland’s favourite television hosts and radio DJs. For the week that’s in it, we thought we would pay tribute to the man with this humble quiz.

Let's start with an easy one. What's the name of Marty Whelan's Lyric FM programme? Marty in the Morning Marty in the Evening

Late Night with Marty Whelan Weekdays with Marty Which of these people never co-hosted Winning Streak with Marty Whelan? Geri Maye Twink

Kathryn Thomas Sinead Kennedy What was the name of the rival radio station Whelan left RTÉ to join in 1989? Millennium Radio Century Radio

Eon Radio Radio 2000 Who replaced Marty Whelan as MC of the Rose of Tralee? Daithí Ó Sé Derek Davis

Ray D'Arcy Ryan Tubridy Since which year has Marty Whelan been RTÉ's commentator for the Eurovision Song Contest? 1995 2000

2005 2010 What was the name of the pirate radio station where Whelan got his start on the airwaves? Radio Dublin Sunshine Radio

Radio Nova XFM Which late rapper did Marty Whelan recent express "great fondness" for? Tupac Shakur The Notorious BIG

Coolio Juice WRLD Which of these instruments did Whelan play in bands as a teenager? Drums Bass

Guitar Saxophone What was the name of Whelan's magazine-style TV show that was cancelled in 2004? Mad House Marty's House

Open House Clearing House What did a fan recently do as a tribute to Marty Whelan? Sculpt a statue of him Get a Marty Whelan tattoo on his thigh

Name his newborn daughter 'Marty' Held a Marty Party for 10,000 people Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Marty expert Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Marty aficionado Picture unrelated. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Marty beginner Share your result: Share