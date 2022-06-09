Mater Hospital urges public to avoid emergency department due to ‘extreme pressure’

THE MATER HOSPITAL has urged that members of the public avoid its emergency department (ED) today.

It said services have come “under extreme pressure” due to a “high number” of presentations at its ED.

According to the hospital, patients who are presenting with “non-urgent conditions” are experiencing lengthy waiting times before they can be seen.

“The Mater Hospital is appealing to the public, where possible, to avoid its emergency department. Hospital services are under extreme pressure due to high numbers of presentations at the ED,” a hospital spokeswoman said in a statement released this morning.

“Where possible, the Mater advises patients with non-emergency conditions to seek assistance from other parts of the health service such as minor injury units or their GP.

”However, any patient who is in need of emergency hospital care will of course be seen and the Mater would urge such patients not to delay and to seek such care.”

The spokeswoman said the hospital apologises for any inconvenience it causes to the public and thanked them for their cooperation.