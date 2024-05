THERE HAVE BEEN calls for an inquiry into birth trauma in Ireland by women who say they’ve experienced a lack of empathy, information and, in some cases, consent in the HSE.

It followed a report published in the UK which found that good maternity care in Britain was “the exception rather than the rule”.

Irish women who spoke to The Journal felt that while the baby’s health is always prioritised, the mother’s isn’t.

They also said there is a lack of information about the “real risks” involved in having a baby.

We want to hear more from our readers about their experiences of maternity care in Ireland.

Have you or your partner endured a traumatic birth – mentally or physically?

Did you feel you were listened to by healthcare professionals?

Were you offered adequate mental health support following a traumatic birth experience?

If you have a story to share, please contact The Journal by email through answers@thejournal.ie and describe your experience in a paragraph or two (around 200-250 words).

Please include your name and county, unless you’d like to be anonymous.