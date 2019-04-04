This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Outbreak of measles in Dublin affecting young workers in city centre

There have been 10 cases since the start of February.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 4 Apr 2019, 9:24 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Weerapon Nantawisit
Image: Shutterstock/Weerapon Nantawisit

THE HSE HAS confirmed an outbreak of measles in Dublin and has advised anyone who thinks they may bhave contracted the highly contagious disease to stay at home and to contact their GP.

According to health workers there have been ten cases since the start of February 2019. Recent cases have involved young adults working in Dublin city centre in the areas of Parnell Street, Dame Street and Baggot Street. Travel to France has also been identified as a risk.

The HSE said that the best protection is to be vaccinated with MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella) vaccine.

A HSE spokesperson said: “People planning to travel abroad should make sure they are protected from measles. Those who have not been vaccinated with MMR vaccine or have not had measles in the past are at risk of measles. If unsure whether they had the vaccine they should speak to their GP about getting the MMR vaccine before travelling.

Measles symptoms include fever, red rash, red eyes, cough and runny nose. The rash usually starts a few days after onset of illness. It typically starts on the head and spreads down the body. There is a risk of developing measles for up to 21 days after contact with a case of measles.

The HSE added that people who are sick should not attend settings such as crèche, school, work or religious gatherings until they have recovered from illness.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

