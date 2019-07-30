This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Know anyone with a stormy personality? Met Éireann wants your help naming this year's winter storms

This winter will be the fifth that the forecaster is naming storms before they happen.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 30 Jul 2019, 11:08 AM
35 minutes ago 1,922 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4745622
Cars navigate a flooded street in Dublin as the tail end of Storm Diana last year
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

DO YOU KNOW anyone with a bit of a stormy personality? Or maybe someone who’s a bit more chill? If so, Met Éireann have just the job for you.

Today, the national forecaster has launched an appeal for help naming this year’s winter storms – and they want your help.

They’ve joined forces with the UK Met Office for the fifth year for the ‘Name our Storms’ scheme, which aims to raise awareness of severe weather before it strikes.

A storm warrants a name when it’s of a scale that Met Éireann or the Met Office will issue an orange or red weather warning.

Every year, the names are chosen based on submissions by the public, and memorable weather events in recent years include Storm Ophelia, Storm Emma and Storm Ali

Storms are named in alphabetical order in the sequence they occur, with each storm alternate between the first letter of a male name and a female name, following the pattern established by the US National Hurricane Center in the 1970s.

However, storms beginning with the letters Q, U, X, Y and Z won’t be used in order to comply with international storm naming conventions.

Last year, the first storm was male and named Ali, and the second storm was female and named Bronagh.

This alternation switches every year, so this winter, the first storm will be female, so could be Storm Anne, and the second one will be male, so could be Storm Brendan.

However, both forecasters will avoid names with ‘resonance’ in the weather world, like ‘Charlie’ or ‘Katrina’, and famous (and infamous) names will be avoided too – so there’ll be no Storm Boris or Storm Leo.

To send your suggestion, you can use the hashtag #IrishStormNames on Twitter, email Met Éireann at stormnames@met.ie or write to Evelyn Cusack, Met Éireann, Glasnevin Hill, Dublin 9.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

