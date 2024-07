NEWLY-ELECTED IRISH MEP Michael McNamara has joined the centrist Renew group in the European Parliament, the same group that Fianna Fáil belong to.

The group welcomed independent McNamara on X (formerly Twitter) today while Independent Ireland’s Ciaran Mullooly has confirmed he has applied to join Renew.

Renew is a coalition of centrist and centre-left parties in Europe, including the ALDE which Fianna Fáil is a veteran member of, and lost up to 20 seats after the election in June.

While the introduction of two new members will be welcomed by the group, the new MEPs will have to decide if they will follow the group in supporting Ursula von der Leyen’s second term as European Commission President.

Last week the European leaders backed von der Leyen and nominated her for a second term. MEPs will vote to approve or reject this nomination later this month.

A high-level deal has taken place between Renew, the European People’s Party (Fine Gael’s group) and the Socialists and Democrats (the Labour Party’s group) to support von der Leyen’s bid retain her position as the EU’s top decision maker.

Fianna Fáil MEPs have been very critical of von der Leyen over her handling of the conflict in Gaza and disagree with her stances on defence policy and the EU.

Many ministers and Fianna Fáil TDs, including Tánaiste Micheál Martin, have said they will “engage” with their party’s MEPs ahead of the vote in July.

During their campaigns, Fianna Fáil MEPs said they would not be voting for the German politician, but have yet to say if the high-level deal has or will change their mind, when asked by The Journal.

All Irish Renew members, including McNamara and Mullooly, told The Journal before the elections that they would not be supporting von der Leyen. Aodhan Ó Ríordáin, the only Irish MEP in the Socialists and Democrats, said he will also not be supporting her.

However, Mullooly told RTÉ News this evening that he is “keeping an open mind” about his decision as he wants to hear what the nominated President will do to stop the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Mullooly last week told The Journal that he is seeking a seat on the Parliament’s agriculture committee and the employment and social affairs committee.

He added that he wants to work on a “people-centred” Just Transition Fund, an important piece of Green legislation looks to compensate areas of society and the economy as the use of peat is banned.

McNamara, who campaigned for peace and businesses, agriculture and energy regulation reform said before the election: “The European Union needs to remain a force for peace in Europe.”

The former Clare TD was welcomed by fellow MEP and President of the group in the European Parliament Valerie Hayer this evening.