Martin calls on China to use its 'considerable influence to end Russia’s war' with Ukraine

CHINA MUST USE its “considerable influence to end Russia’s war” against Ukraine, Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin has said.

Addressing the Royal Irish Academy’s Annual International Affairs Conference, Martin also said China has failed to call out Russia’s aggression.

In a speech, which is being seen as a shift in foreign policy in relation to China, Martin also said Ireland must be “clear-eyed” about China’s strategic goals.

As reported by The Journal earlier today, Martin spoke further about Ireland’s foreign policy approach with China.

“China’s worldview is different from ours. Our interests and values differ. This reality will inevitably shape how we engage with one another.

“Many commentators describe this situation as a ‘West against the rest’ scenario.

There is much chatter about US-China competition, and about the need for the EU to avoid being squeezed between these two hegemons; to build and main its ‘strategic autonomy’.

“I disagree with this framing,” he added.

Martin said the multilateral system, with the UN Charter at its heart, is a system that every country which is signed up to – China, Ireland, the US – was created together.

“No country, however large or powerful, can ignore or disregard or sidestep this reality. Every country has an obligation to uphold the Charter,” he said.

All countries must work constructively together to address climate change, advancing sustainable development, ensuring the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms for all, building a fair and open global trading and investment system, he said, adding:

But we are not naïve. And we do not intend to be silent when we see evidence of core principles being undermined.

Russia

In relation to Ukraine and the role China can play, Martin called on China to reflect on its commitment to the UN Charter, which recognises the equal right of all to live in peace.

He welcomed China’s position paper on the war, which reiterated China’s belief in respecting the sovereignty of all countries, which is in line with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

“However, the paper failed to call out Russia’s aggression,” Martin said today.

“To date, China’s proposals for peace have not acknowledged that Russia started this war – and that it is Russia that can, and must, end it.

“The recent State visit of President Xi Jinping to Moscow was a visual demonstration of the close ties between the two countries.

“At key moments during Ukraine’s re-emergence as a sovereign state after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, China has assured Ukraine of its support for its sovereignty and territorial integrity, within its internationally recognised borders.

“I call on China to reflect on this commitment, and to use its considerable influence to end Russia’s war,” said Martin.

‘Positive step’

Martin said President Xi’s call with President Zelensky last week and his decision to send China’s Special Representative on Eurasian Affairs to Ukraine is a “very positive step”.

Speaking further about the conflict, he said:

“Ireland has not stayed silent in the face of these violations. We have acted in lockstep with our EU partners to defend the multilateral system.”

“We have pushed for accountability, including through our support for the International Criminal Court, and our decision to intervene in Ukraine’s cases at the International Court of Justice and the European Court of Human Rights,” he added.

Martin repeated what he has stated publicly before, that “Ireland is a militarily neutral country but we are not politically or morally neutral”.

“We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will not accept impunity for gross violations of international law,” he added.

Consequences if escalations with Taiwan

Martin said Ireland will also be clear with China about how the “maintenance of stability and the status quo in relation to Taiwan is critical”.

“Any attempt to change the status quo by force would not be acceptable,” he said.

Martin any serious escalation would have consequences for all countries.

“Let there be no doubt – Ireland adheres to, and will continue to adhere to, the One China Policy. This means that we do not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan. We recognise the People’s Republic of China as the legal representative of China. That is not in question,” he said.

“But this does not preclude the development of economic, cultural and people-to-people connections with Taiwan; nor the meaningful participation of Taiwan in relevant multilateral fora,” he added.