This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 13 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Michelle O'Neill vows to 'leave no stone unturned' after meeting with Noah Donohoe's mother

The missing teeanger’s body was found in Belfast in June.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 13 Aug 2020, 10:54 AM
41 minutes ago 5,908 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5174707
Noah Donohoe
Image: PSNI
Noah Donohoe
Noah Donohoe
Image: PSNI

MICHELLE O’NEILL, DEPUTY First Minister of Northern Ireland, has met with Fiona Donohoe and her legal team.

Fiona’s son Noah went missing on 21 June and his body was recovered in North Belfast on 27 June after a widespread search.

The 14-year-old boy was laid to rest on 1 July.

Police believe Noah might have sustained a head injury after falling off his bicycle and could have been disorientated when he entered a storm drain.

Speaking after the meeting yesterday, O’Neill said she told Fiona and her legal team she “will leave no stone unturned to help them find the truth”.

“The death of young Noah Donohoe was one that stunned us all and broke our hearts. I would appeal to anyone with any information to please come forward,” O’Neill added in a statement.

Anyone with relevant information has been asked to contact the PSNI.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

‘A beautiful soul’ 

Speaking at Noah’s funeral mass last month, Fr Michael McGinnity said the teenager “was passionate about everything he turned his hand to, and he wanted everyone to share that passion with him”.

“So much has been written and said about Noah that has touched the hearts of everyone in this city.

“But what has stayed with me are the words of Fiona when she spoke to me last Sunday night. She said: ‘I have been so blessed. Noah was a beautiful soul with a beautiful mind. He poured a whole lifetime of love into my life in 14 short years.’”

Contains reporting from PA

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie