HOUSEHOLD STAPLES INCLUDING milk, butter, and potatoes have all seen significant price increases in the past year, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The CSO comsumer price index (CPI) data reveals that inflation increased to an annual rate of 1.9% in January, up from 1.4% in December.

In January 2025, butter rose by 55 cents to €4.31 per pound compared to January 2024, while Irish cheddar saw a 35-cent increase, bringing its price to €10.82 per kilogram.

Two litres of full-fat milk also went up by 18 cents, reaching €2.36. A 2.5kg bag of potatoes went up by 11 cents, and 500g of spaghetti went up by 1 cent.

The national average price of a pint of stout also rose to €5.82, up 20 cents in the year, while a pint of lager in January on average would set you back €6.27, up 21 cents compared to 2024 prices.

For those hoping to same some money by picking up some cans – more bad news. The average price of a take-home 50cl can of lager at €2.40 was up 6 cents from January 2024, while a take-home 50cl can of cider at €2.69 was up 8 cents.

Some items saw price drops, including brown and white sliced pan, which decreased by 2 cents and 1 cent respectively.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, the CPI grew by 2.5% in the 12 months to January 2025, according to the CSO.

The CPI for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose due to higher prices across a range of products such as chocolate, mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices, vegetables, bread, cereals, milk, cheese, and eggs.