Both justice minister and garda commissioner apologise to Majella Moynihan in person

THE GARDA COMMISSIONER and Minister for Justice have both apologised to Majella Moynihan in person over her treatment within An Garda Síochana when she fell pregnant in the 1980s .

The details of Moynihan’s case came to light last weekend following a radio documentary which aired on RTÉ Radio 1, in which she claimed that she was made “an example of” for falling pregnant outside of wedlock.

She said she was interrogated and faced dismissal from An Garda Síochána for having pre-marital sex with another trainee garda.

Since the documentary aired, both Commissioner Drew Harris and Minister Charlie Flanagan pledged to meet with her and offer a face-to-face apology.

A statement today from the Department of Justice said: “Minister Flanagan was pleased to have the opportunity to meet with Ms Moynihan this week, and to offer her an apology in person for the ordeal she endured as a young garda in the 1980s.”

A garda spokesperson also confirmed the commissioner met with Moynihan yesterday.

Harris was “pleased to meet Ms Moynihan yesterday and offer her a fulsome apology in person on behalf of An Garda Síochána,” the spokesperson said.

Moynihan was directed to Catholic church-affiliated crisis pregnancy organisation Cura at the time, and said she felt the only option open to her was to give the child up for adoption – a decision she said she still regrets.

Speaking to Sean O’Rourke after the documentary aired, Moynihan said that trainee guards in Templemore were never told they couldn’t pursue relationships with each other but that she was “questioned” a lot about it.

“They looked down on the fact that we were having relationships down there. It was quite prevalent, we weren’t the only couple . When I look at my file it was prevalent but it wasn’t something that they were grateful or happy that I was in.”