MINISTERS WILL FIND out where they are off to for St Patrick’s Day today.

Tánaiste Simon Harris will bring a proposal to Cabinet today to send ministers to almost 40 locations as part of the St Patrick’s Day programme next month.

The Journal exclusively reported last month that the government would be increasing the number of senior ministers going stateside in a bid to prevent any dramatic policy decisions from being taken which would adversely impact Ireland’s economy.

The Taoiseach, Tanaiste and eight ministers will travel to the United States for extensive high-level engagement with the United States, it has been revealed.

Last year, apart from the Taoiseach travelling to Washington DC for the White House visit, just three senior ministers travelled to the US.

At today’s Cabinet meeting, the Tanaiste will stress how this year’s trips are particularly important given the necessity to build partnerships with political leaders at federal and state level.

In America, ministers will be expected to emphasise the mutually beneficial Ireland – US economic relationship valued at over one trillion euro per annum.

Government representatives will seek to emphasis the depth and breadth of the economic relationship between the two countries. Harris has previously stated that there is a need to promote “Team Ireland”.

While there have been concerns within government circles that the invite to the White House for St Patrick’s Day might not come this year, Harris has stated publicly that he expects the invite is forthcoming.

Those The Journal spoke to in government said they did expect the Taoiseach to be invited to meet President Donald Trump, but they also said they would not be surprised if the celebrations at the White House were pared back.

The announcement of the St Patrick’s Day programme comes on foot of the Tánaiste setting up two bodies which Harris has said will be crucial to navigating the coming period, including the Trade Consultative Forum and the US-based Strategic Economic Advisory Panel.

Meeting on US tariffs

Separately, Harris will take part in a virtual meeting of EU Trade Ministers and Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovičto today to discuss EU-US Trade Relations.

Trade Ministers will take stock of the US Executive Order signed on 10 February placing a 25% duty on steel and aluminium imports to begin on 12 March.

This meeting will be an opportunity to put forward Ireland’s views on the current trade situation and to listen to the views of the other countries on how they may be affected and how the EU should respond.

It is understood that Ireland will state that it agrees with Commissioner Šefčovič that retaliation should not be the EU’s preferred scenario and is supportive of the Commission’s ongoing engagement with the US, while recognising that it is necessary for the EU to respond in a firm and proportionate way.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Harris said it is his priority to protect the interests of Irish and European businesses, workers and consumers from unfair tariffs measures and to avoid an escalation of tit-for-tat tariffs.

“The EU-US trade and investment relationship is the biggest in the world. There is a lot at stake,” said Harris.

Separately, Taoiseach Micheal Martin will update Cabinet on the cross-government programme to tackle child poverty, before publishing two progress reports, which will reflect on the impact of Budget 2024 and 2025 one-off cost of living measures and permanent measures across a number of areas.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister James Lawless will update Cabinet on Ireland’s application for membership of the European Organization for Nuclear Research, CERN.

The membership has been approved in principle and the department will now arrange a visit to the underground chamber at CERN this month in advance of Ireland’s accession on 19 February.