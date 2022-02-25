#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 25 February 2022
Miriam O'Callaghan receives unreserved apology from Facebook over false and misleading ads

The RTÉ presenter says she is happy and relieved that the stressful matter had been resolved after five years.

By Céimin Burke Friday 25 Feb 2022, 12:43 PM
Miriam O'Callaghan and solicitor Paul Tweed outside the Four Courts today.
Image: Céimin Burke/The Journal
Image: Céimin Burke/The Journal

BROADCASTER MIRIAM O’CALLAGHAN has reached a settlement with Meta over false and misleading advertisements that appeared on Facebook.

The High Court heard today that the RTÉ presenter and Meta Platforms Ireland Limited have resolved proceedings which were issued as a result of false and misleading ads published on Meta’s social media platforms by malicious third parties.

In a statement read in court, Facebook’s parent company acknowledged that the advertisements have been extremely damaging to Ms O’Callaghan.

“Meta Platforms Ireland accepts and regrets that the publication of these ads has caused Ms O’Callaghan distress and embarrassment, and regrets any wider concerns and distress caused by the ads,” Meta’s counsel Joe Jeffers Bl said.

“Meta Platforms Ireland apologises unreservedly to Ms O’Callaghan.”

The statement added that O’Callaghan is satisfied that the publication of the fake advertisements using her name and image appears to have ceased.

As part of the agreement, Meta agreed to create a scam ad reporting tool, which will allow Irish users to submit reports on misleading advertisements for review.

Speaking to reporters outside the Four Courts in Dublin, O’Callaghan said she was happy and relieved that the stressful matter had been resolved after five years.

“I’m very happy with the settlement, I’m very relieved. First and foremost, the ads are gone, they’re taken down. That was the most important thing, that I got them down, to protect my name, to protect my reputation.

“But most importantly, as well, was to make sure that there was some kind of a new tool, so other Irish people didn’t go through what I had to go through.

“I’m absolutely delighted with this new reporting tool. I think it will make it much easier to report scam and misleading ads,” O’Callaghan said.

She advised anyone who is impacted by misleading ads to use the new tool.

O’Callaghan’s solicitor Paul Tweed said the settlement has “achieved our client’s objectives in terminating the fake ads, taking steps to afford Irish users more protection and to totally vindicate her own reputation.”

The ads featured misleading and defamatory claims that inaccurately suggested O’Callaghan had left her job with the current affairs programme to promote skin care products.

