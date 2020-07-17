Appeal launched to locate missing 14-year-old in Louth

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED a public appeal to help locate a missing 14-year-old girl from Drogheda in Co Louth.

Jade Rolon has been missing from the Monasterboice area since Wednesday.

She is described as 5’8 in height, of medium build, with dark shoulder length hair. It’s understood she was wearing black leggings and a black jacket with black fur at the time of her disappearance.

Gardaí believe she may currently be in the Drogheda area and are appealing for anyone with information to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.