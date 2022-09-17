Gardaí appeal for public's help in locating 16 year old missing from north Dublin

GARDAI ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Callum Haverty, who is missing from the Coolock area of Dublin.

Callum has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen at approximately 10.20pm on that evening.

Advertisement

He is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height with a slim build. He has light brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black jumper.

Callum is known to frequent the Clondalkin area.

Anyone with information on Callum’s whereabouts are asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.