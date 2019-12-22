Appeal launched to locate missing 23-year-old man in Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in locating a missing 23-year-old man in Dublin.

Sintayehu Tilahun, 23, was last seen in the Jervis Street area of Dublin city centre on Wednesday, 20 November.

He is described as being approximately 5’7 in height with a stocky build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen him or anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.