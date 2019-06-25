Teenage boy missing from Cork for two days

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for help locating a teenage boy who has been missing from Co Cork for two days.

Alaa Mohammed Al Naser (17) is missing from his home in Kanturk. He was last seen on Sunday morning.

He is described as being 6ft in height; clean-shaven; with short, dark, gelled-back hair and brown eyes. He had a green rain jacket and a black backpack with him.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Gardaí at Kanturk on 029 20680, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.