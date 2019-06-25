This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Teenage boy missing from Cork for two days

Gardaí have appealed for information about his whereabouts.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 25 Jun 2019, 12:43 PM
Alaa Mohammed Al Naser
Image: Garda Press Office
Alaa Mohammed Al Naser
Alaa Mohammed Al Naser
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for help locating a teenage boy who has been missing from Co Cork for two days.

Alaa Mohammed Al Naser (17) is missing from his home in Kanturk. He was last seen on Sunday morning.

He is described as being 6ft in height; clean-shaven; with short, dark, gelled-back hair and brown eyes. He had a green rain jacket and a black backpack with him.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Gardaí at Kanturk on 029 20680, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

