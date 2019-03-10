This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week

Celia Carson, who’s 31, was last seen in Dublin, but has been known to visit the Kilkenny area in the past, Gardaí said.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 10 Mar 2019, 4:27 PM
GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 31-year-old Celia Carson who is missing from her home in Dublin 2.

Celia was last seen on 1 March in Andrew’s Street. Carson has been known to frequent the Kilkenny area in the past, Gardaí said.

Celia is described as being 5ft 2in, of heavy build, and has blue eyes and black hair.

When last seen she was wearing a navy blue Dublin GAA jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen Celia or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
