Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 31-year-old Celia Carson who is missing from her home in Dublin 2.

Celia was last seen on 1 March in Andrew’s Street. Carson has been known to frequent the Kilkenny area in the past, Gardaí said.

Celia is described as being 5ft 2in, of heavy build, and has blue eyes and black hair.

When last seen she was wearing a navy blue Dublin GAA jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen Celia or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.