Tuesday 7 May, 2019
Gardaí concerned for safety of missing 43-year-old woman

Eileen has been missing from her home in Lucan since early Monday morning.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 7 May 2019, 7:50 AM
30 minutes ago 4,374 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4622043
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN LUCAN are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 43-year-old Eileen Shorthall.

Eileen has been missing from her home in Lucan since early Monday morning. 

She is described as being approximately 5’3” with shoulder length dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí and Eileen’s family are concerned for her safety. 

When last seen she was wearing a maroon ladies hooded jacket with white fur on the hood, black leggings and black Skechers brand runners.

Anyone with information that may assist in locating her is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01-6667300, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.

