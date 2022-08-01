Gardaí appeal for help in tracing missing Killarney teen

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for help in tracing a missing Killarney teen.

15-year-old Igor Krakowian is missing from Kilcummin, Killarney, County Kerry, since Friday, 29 July, 2022.

Igor is described as:

Approximately 5’ 6” in height

Medium build

Short blonde/light brown hair

Blue eyes

When last seen, Igor was wearing:

A grey hoody

Black trousers

Trainers

He was also cycling a bright green bike.

Anyone with information on Igor’s whereabouts is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064-6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.