Dublin: 15°C Monday 1 August 2022
Gardaí appeal for help in tracing missing Killarney teen

He was reported missing on Friday.

By Aoife Barry Monday 1 Aug 2022, 10:39 AM
28 minutes ago 2,550 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5830561
Igor Krakowian
Image: Garda Press Office
Igor Krakowian
Igor Krakowian
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for help in tracing a missing Killarney teen.

15-year-old Igor Krakowian is missing from Kilcummin, Killarney, County Kerry, since Friday, 29 July, 2022.

Igor is described as:

  • Approximately 5’ 6” in height
  • Medium build
  • Short blonde/light brown hair
  • Blue eyes

When last seen, Igor was wearing:

  • A grey hoody
  • Black trousers
  • Trainers

He was also cycling a bright green bike.

Anyone with information on Igor’s whereabouts is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064-6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

