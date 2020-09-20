#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 20 September 2020
Gardaí issue appeal for missing 14-year-old Kris Briedis

Kris has been missing from his home in Drogheda since Thursday.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 20 Sep 2020, 8:26 PM
29 minutes ago 4,255 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5210459
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN DROGHEDA are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of missing 14-year-old Kris Briedis.

The teen has been missing from his home in Drogheda, Co Louth since Thursday 17 September.

Kris is described as being 5’4″ in height, with light brown hair, of stocky build with brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black top, black shoes, and black bottoms.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Drogheda on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

