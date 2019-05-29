Missing man (71) believed to have left Ireland on boat to Wales

GARDAÍ ARE LOOKING for the public’s help in locating a missing man who is believed to have taken a boat to Wales.
James Meaney, 71, has been missing from his home in Dun Laoghaire since 25 May 2019.
James is believed to have left Ireland on a boat via Rosslare Harbour to Wales.
James is described as:
- 5′ 7″
- Medium build
- Brown eyes
- Grey hair
When last seen James was wearing:
- A green vest
- Striped shirt
- Green jacket and black/grey trousers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Dun Laoghaire on 01-6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
