Missing man (71) believed to have left Ireland on boat to Wales

GARDAÍ ARE LOOKING for the public’s help in locating a missing man who is believed to have taken a boat to Wales.

James Meaney, 71, has been missing from his home in Dun Laoghaire since 25 May 2019.

James is believed to have left Ireland on a boat via Rosslare Harbour to Wales.

James is described as:

5′ 7″

Medium build

Brown eyes

Grey hair

When last seen James was wearing:

A green vest

Striped shirt

Green jacket and black/grey trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Dun Laoghaire on 01-6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.