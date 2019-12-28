Gardaí appeal for help in finding man (27) missing since Christmas Eve

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in finding a man missing since Christmas Eve.
Pawel Walkowiak (27) was last seen on O’Molloy Street in Tullamore, Co Offaly, on Tuesday, December 24.
He is described as:
- 6′ 2″ in height
- Thin build
- Brown hair
He was last seen wearing
- Brown chino trousers
- Short green rain jacket
- Dark woolen hat with a red stripe
- Black leather shoes
Anyone who may have seen Pawel or has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda Station.
