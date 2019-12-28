Gardaí appeal for help in finding man (27) missing since Christmas Eve

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in finding a man missing since Christmas Eve.

Pawel Walkowiak (27) was last seen on O’Molloy Street in Tullamore, Co Offaly, on Tuesday, December 24.

He is described as:

6′ 2″ in height

Thin build

Brown hair

He was last seen wearing

Brown chino trousers

Short green rain jacket

Dark woolen hat with a red stripe

Black leather shoes

Anyone who may have seen Pawel or has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda Station.