Family 'seriously concerned' for wellbeing of man missing from Coolock home

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts Paul McDonnell who is missing from his home at Belcamp Ave, Coolock, Dublin.

It is understood that the 59-year-old was last seen at 11.30am this morning in Coolock boarding a city-bound bus.

Paul is described as approximately 5’8″ in height, of slim build with brown/ grey hair and bright blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing blue denim jeans, a grey tracksuit top, a navy body warmer and grey slippers.

A garda spokesperson said his family are “seriously concerned for his wellbeing” and are appealing to the public to assist gardaí in locating him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.