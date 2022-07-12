Have you seen Anthony? 79-year-old missing from Letterkenny

GARDAI ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Anthony (Tony) Boyle, who is missing from his home in Letterkenny.

Anthony is understood to have left his home in Killylastin, Letterkenny, Donegal, this morning at around 9:30.

Anthony is described as being 6 foot tall with a slim build. He is bald and has brown eyes. When last seen, Anthony was wearing a dark grey/black coat and a beige hat.

Gardaí and Anthony’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Anthony’s whereabouts are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.