Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson sentenced to 15 years for multiple child sex offences

FORMER DUP LEADER Jeffrey Donaldson has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a string of historical sex offences against two women when they were children.

The 63-year-old was given the sentence at Newry Crown Court today, where Judge Paul Ramsey had previously warned him that he faced a “lengthy sentence”.

During sentencing remarks today, Judge Ramsey said Donaldson had “doubled down on his denials” since his conviction and had been assessed as having a medium likelihood of reoffending.

“There has not been, and doubtless will not be, one word of regret, apology or shame from this man to at least provide his victims with some crumb of comfort,” the judge said, describing Donaldson’s fall from public office as a “catastrophic descent into disgrace”.

Donaldson was convicted in June of 18 offences, including one count of rape, 13 counts of indecent assault and four counts of gross indecency.

The offences were committed between 1985 and 2008.

The former Lagan Valley MP had denied the charges but was found guilty following a trial in which both victims gave evidence against him.

One woman told the court she had been raped by Donaldson when she was of primary school age, while the other described incidents of inappropriate touching and kissing.

Summarising victim impact statements, Judge Ramsey said one complainant had described growing up feeling “ashamed and dirty”, while the other said she prayed to God every day to let her die.

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Donaldson has been held in Maghaberry Prison in Co Antrim since his conviction.

He has since been stripped of his knighthood.

His solicitor has previously confirmed that papers have been lodged for an appeal.

Responding to the sentence, the DUP said Donaldson “deserves every day of the lengthy prison sentence he has to serve”.

“Today justice has been done with the sentencing of Jeffrey Donaldson for his vile and disgusting crimes against his victims,” the party said in a statement.

“Our first thoughts are again with the innocent victims, who having suffered such evil, were re-traumatised through giving evidence at the trial.”

Donaldson’s wife Eleanor, 60, was found to have aided and abetted his crimes following a trial of the facts, which was granted on mental health grounds.

She cannot receive a prison sentence, with the judge due to decide on a possible treatment order or absolute discharge at a later date.

She has also lodged an appeal against the outcome of her trial of the facts.

Additional reporting from Andrew Walsh