A statue of Pope John Paul II outside the Gemelli Hospital, where Pope Leo is recovering Alamy Stock Photo
Vatican

Pope Leo’s lung is recovering well from surgery and his post-op tests are normal

The Pope is now awaiting the results of a biopsy to determine if the cancer has spread.
9.01am, 15 Oct 2026
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LAST UPDATE | 14 mins ago

POPE LEO XIV’s lung has recovered well from surgery to remove a cancerous nodule, and he resumed working from hospital on Thursday, his doctors and the Vatican reported.

Leo’s post-operative tests remained within normal levels and his physiotherapy session on Thursday involved full mobility exercises.

The Pope is going about his daily activities independently, said the update from Leo’s personal doctor, Dr Luigi Carbone, and the head of thoracic surgery at the Gemelli hospital, Dr Stefano Margaritora.

“The chest X-ray revealed good recovery of the operated lung,” they reported. “Overall, his post-operative recovery is proceeding as expected.”

Separately, the Vatican said Leo had resumed working from the hospital, looking at documents, and had for a second day celebrated Mass with other priests in a special chapel set up for him near his room on the 10th floor of the hospital.

The 71-year-old had the lower right lobe of his right lung removed on Tuesday after doctors identified a suspected cancerous nodule. The surgery confirmed he had adenocarcinoma, the most common type of lung cancer.

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vatican-pope-surgery An image of Pope Leo rests at the base of a statue of late pope John Paul II outside the hospital. PA PA

Doctors are still awaiting the results of tests to understand the precise molecular make-up of the cancer, whether it has spread beyond the lobe and whether any further treatment is necessary.

Asked if any changes to the Pope’s planned trip to South America in November were expected, spokesman Matteo Bruni pointed to Leo’s words on Sunday when he announced the discovery of the nodule and impending surgery.

“Thank you for your prayers for the pastoral visit I will make to Peru,” Leo said Sunday in Spanish, in a greeting delivered to a Peruvian group.

The trip is also scheduled to include stops in Uruguay and Argentina.

A Vatican source said that the pope on Wednesday had even celebrated mass in a specially prepared room on the 10th floor of the hospital.

Before the surgery, the Vatican had said the pope’s recovery was expected to take a week. His audiences up until 20 October have been cancelled.

US President Donald Trump, who has been highly critical of Leo for his anti-war views, was the latest leader to wish him well.

“It’s big stuff anytime you have cancer, but the prognosis seems to be good,” Trump said on Wednesday after addressing a campaign rally in Arizona.

“I just want to wish him well. Get better fast,” the president added.

Additional reporting by AFP. 

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