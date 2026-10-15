Fontaines DC's latest album is out this week – will you listen to it?

FONTAINES DC’S FIFTH studio album, titled Dopamine Chamber, is out on Friday.

A number of fans may have had their first listen to the Dublin band’s latest project at one of the listening parties held in advance of its release.

The critics have also weighed in, with praise coming in from across the board. Rolling Stones described it as “a rock album with the heart of a dystopian sci-fi epic”, while the Guardian has deemed it the group’s “most formidable and cohesive record”.

So, we’re wondering: Will you listen to it?

