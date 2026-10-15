The band is set to begin touring the album next week, including two dates at Slane Castle in June Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

Fontaines DC's latest album is out this week – will you listen to it?

Dopamine Chamber is the Dublin band’s fifth album.
10.45am, 15 Oct 2026
1.0k
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FONTAINES DC’S FIFTH studio album, titled Dopamine Chamber, is out on Friday.

A number of fans may have had their first listen to the Dublin band’s latest project at one of the listening parties held in advance of its release.

The critics have also weighed in, with praise coming in from across the board. Rolling Stones described it as “a rock album with the heart of a dystopian sci-fi epic”, while the Guardian has deemed it the group’s “most formidable and cohesive record”.

So, we’re wondering: Will you listen to it?


Poll Results:

Yes (322)
No (263)
Maybe (38)

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers debate Fontaines DC's longevity and appeal across generations
Where they land
Some praise the band's lasting appeal while others predict they will be forgotten
What they think
Fans praise the group as a fantastic band with something important to say
Critics argue the music will quickly be forgotten
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