DUP say Jeffrey Donaldson 'deserves every day' of his 15-year prison sentence

THE DUP HAVE said former leader Jeffrey Donaldson “deserves every day” of his 15-year prison sentence for a string of historical sex offences against two women when they were children.

The party issued a statement this morning following Donaldson’s sentencing at Newry Crown Court.

In a statement, the DUP said: “Today justice has been done with the sentencing of Jeffrey Donaldson for his vile and disgusting crimes against his victims.

“Our first thoughts are again with the innocent victims, who, having suffered such evil, were re-traumatised through giving evidence at the trial.

“They deserve our compassion, support and respect. We hope they can find some measure of comfort and can look ahead to a new chapter in their lives” the statement continued.

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The party said every individual must be held accountable “regardless of status or position”.

“He deserves every day of the lengthy prison sentence he has to serve following the guilty verdict for preying on innocent child victims.”

Donaldson was convicted in June of 18 offences, including one count of rape, 13 counts of indecent assault and four counts of gross indecency.

The offences were committed between 1985 and 2008.

The former Lagan Valley MP had denied the charges but was found guilty following a trial in which both victims gave evidence against him.

Donaldson was leader of the DUP until March 2024.

Additional reporting by Press Association.