Gardaí concerned for welfare of man (21) missing from Galway

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 21-year-old man who has been missing from his home in Galway City since this morning.

Ryan Moran is described as being 5’8” in height with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a grey hoodie and black jeans.

Gardaí and Ryan’s family are concerned for his welfare and are urging him to make contact.

Anyone with information on Ryan’s whereabouts are asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.