Tracey Morrisey found safe and well after Garda search

Updated 4 minutes ago
GARDAI HAVE THANKED the media and the public for their assistance in the search for 40-year-old Tracey Morrisey, who was missing from her home in Bray, Co. Wicklow since Sunday
Tracey has been located safe and well.
