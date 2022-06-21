#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 21 June 2022
Have you seen Sean? 18-year-old missing from Wexford since Monday

Sean Carr was last seen in Killurin, near Wexford town yesterday.

By Jamie McCarron Tuesday 21 Jun 2022, 2:54 PM
Sean Carr
Image: An Garda Siochana
Sean Carr
Sean Carr
Image: An Garda Siochana

GARDAÍ ARE CURRENTLY seeking the public’s help in locating an 18-year-old who has been missing from an area north-west of Wexford town since yesterday.

Sean Carr was last seen in Killurin, 10 kilometres from Wexford town.

Sean is described as being 5 foot 6 inches in height with a slight build. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Sean’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

