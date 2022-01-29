Gardaí concerned for welfare of 45-year-old woman missing since Thursday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of a 45-year -old woman who was last seen in Co Kildare on Thursday.

Caroline Power is described as being approximately 5’ 2” in height, of slim build with long blonde hair. When last seen shortly after noon in Leixlip, she was wearing a long sleeved purple coat.

Gardaí and Caroline’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Caroline’s whereabouts are asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

