Gardaí appeal for information over woman missing with her two young children

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED to the public for help finding a woman who is missing with her two young children.

Nicole Byrne (32), and her two children Evelyn Maughan (3) and Eamonn Maughan (1) were last seen in the Drogheda area at 2pm on Thursday.

Nicole is described as being 5’6″ tall with a slight build, brown hair and blue eyes. When Nicole last seen she was wearing a black puffer jacket, black leggings with a splash on them and black Adidas runners.

Evelyn has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.

Eamonn Maughan.

Evelyn Maughan.

It is believed that Nicole is travelling with Evelyn and Eamonn in a navy Vauxhall car.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Drogheda on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.