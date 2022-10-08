Have you seen Teresa? 83 year old missing from Naas

GARDAI IN NAAS are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 83-year-old Teresa Browne, who is missing in the Naas area of Co Kildare.

Teresa was last seen this morning at 10:30am leaving a premises in Naas.

She is described as being five feet tall, with blue eyes and light brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a royal blue jacket and black trousers.

Teresa’s family and Gardaí are anxious to locate her. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

