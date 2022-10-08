Have you seen Teresa? 83 year old missing from Naas

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Updated 2 hours ago
GARDAI IN NAAS are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 83-year-old Teresa Browne, who is missing in the Naas area of Co Kildare.
Teresa was last seen this morning at 10:30am leaving a premises in Naas.
She is described as being five feet tall, with blue eyes and light brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a royal blue jacket and black trousers.
Teresa’s family and Gardaí are anxious to locate her. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (1)