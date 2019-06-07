This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunny spells and showers forecast for the weekend ahead

Temperatures will be a bit warmer, though, reaching up to 17 degrees tomorrow.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 7 Jun 2019, 9:17 AM
IT’S SET TO be a dry and bright start to the day with a mix of sunny spells and showers forecast for the weekend ahead. 

Thick cloud will move into eastern coastal areas this afternoon with scattered showers developing in western counties. Most areas, however, will remain dry with temperatures set to reach as high as 18 degrees. 

Tonight will be dry and clear, Met Éireann has said, while Saturday morning will see a mix of cloudy and sunny spells with some heavy showers forecast for the afternoon and evening. 

Capture Saturday afternoon's forecast Source: Met Éireann

Temperatures tomorrow are set to reach up to 17 degrees while the evening will be dry with good clear spells.

Sunday will be a cooler day with a mix of sunny spells and occasional showers. Although Sunday morning will be mostly dry, showers will be widespread during the afternoon. 

Monday looks set for more of the same with a mixture of sunny spells and outbreaks of rain. 

