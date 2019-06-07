IT’S SET TO be a dry and bright start to the day with a mix of sunny spells and showers forecast for the weekend ahead.

Thick cloud will move into eastern coastal areas this afternoon with scattered showers developing in western counties. Most areas, however, will remain dry with temperatures set to reach as high as 18 degrees.

Tonight will be dry and clear, Met Éireann has said, while Saturday morning will see a mix of cloudy and sunny spells with some heavy showers forecast for the afternoon and evening.

Saturday afternoon's forecast Source: Met Éireann

Temperatures tomorrow are set to reach up to 17 degrees while the evening will be dry with good clear spells.

Sunday will be a cooler day with a mix of sunny spells and occasional showers. Although Sunday morning will be mostly dry, showers will be widespread during the afternoon.

Monday looks set for more of the same with a mixture of sunny spells and outbreaks of rain.